The Mets reinstated Torrens (personal) from the paternity list Monday.

Torrens was away from the Mets during their weekend series with the Cubs while he welcomed a new addition to his family. He'll be available Tuesday for the start of the Mets' two-game set with the Yankees and will assume duties as Francisco Alvarez's top backup behind the dish. Joe Hudson was designated for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Torrens.