Stroman (3-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Rays after giving up five runs on six this and a walk while fanning one across six innings.

Stroman won his first three starts of the campaign but has tailed off since then, going 0-4 over his last five outings and giving up four or more runs twice in that span. His ERA has ballooned from 2.01 to 2.72 following Sunday's outing, and while that figure remains an above-average ERA, it's concerning that he's trending in the wrong direction following a blistering start to the campaign. Stroman's next start is scheduled for next week -- it will be on the road against the Rays.