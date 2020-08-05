Stroman (calf) will throw a simulated game Thursday at the Mets' alternate training site, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Stroman threw a 43-pitch bullpen session Tuesday which apparently went well since he'll throw again Thursday. While the sim game means that he'll miss at least one more turn through the rotation before returning to the active roster, the throwing session could serve as a final tuneup for the right-hander if all goes well. Since Stroman has been on a rigorous throwing schedule, he'll presumably be near his full pitch count once he makes his season debut.