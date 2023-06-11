Canha went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

Getting his second straight start at first base and hitting ninth, Canha broke open a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run double, his first two-bagger since May 14. The 34-year-old seems to be getting the first crack at filling in for Pete Alonso (wrist), and while he carries a career-worst .725 OPS on the season, Canha's bat has shown more life recently -- over his last 14 games he's slashing .300/.417/.500 with two homers and nine RBI.