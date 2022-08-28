Canha went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

Canha looked to be in danger of falling into a short-side platoon role at the beginning of the month shortly after the Mets acquired Tyler Naquin, but Canha has instead solidified himself as a regular against both right- and left-handed pitching by emerging as one of the team's hottest hitters. After going 4-for-6 with three doubles to begin the weekend series with Colorado, Canha is now slashing .323/.434/.613 with 16 RBI and 13 runs over 23 games in August. He'll start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's series finale.