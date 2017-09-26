Mets' Matt Harvey: Will return to Mets in 2018
The Mets will tender Harvey a contract for 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
While Harvey owns an unsightly 11.78 ERA and 10:9 K:BB in 18.1 innings (five appearances) since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of September, the Mets still see value in him for next season. According to Heyman, he's expected to make a similar figure to his $5.12 2017 salary, a price at which the Mets view him as cost-efficient. Harvey struggled to a 6.60 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 88.2 innings while battling multiple injuries this season, but at the end of the day, the Mets decided they would rather spend one more year trying to fix him instead of watching him flee and thriving with another team. While New York is optimistic about the former ace bouncing back next season, he'll head into 2018 as one of the more volatile fantasy players given his struggles over the previous two seasons.
