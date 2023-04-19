Scherzer is facing a 10-game suspension after being ejected from Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers due to a foreign substance, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Both Scherzer and Mets manager Buck Showalter contend that the stickiness of the pitcher's hand was due to a mixture of rosin -- a legal substance -- and sweat. However, the umpiring crew led by Phil Cuzzi weren't buying it, leading to Scherzer's ejection. Because the ejection was due to a foreign substance, by rule Scherzer will be assessed an automatic 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball. The pitcher would get a hearing where he would have an opportunity to argue his side of things.