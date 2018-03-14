Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans five in split-squad game Tuesday
Syndergaard allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Astros.
He's now got an 18:6 K:BB through 13 spring innings, and Syndergaard looks just about ready to take the hill Opening Day for the Mets. The 25-year-old righty worked only 30.1 innings last season due to a variety of injuries, but if he can avoid the DL he should be able to regain the form that saw him post a 10.7 K/9 and 2.60 ERA in 2016.
