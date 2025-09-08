Ortega (elbow) struck out one batter and surrendered two earned runs on one hit and two walks over one inning in his season debut for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

After requiring surgery last summer to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, Ortega signed a minor-league deal with the Mets over the winter but had remained on the shelf all season while completing his recovery from the procedure. He finally made his debut for the Triple-A club Sunday, which came after he completed an eight-appearance rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie. Ortega will look to finish the season on a high note with the hope of securing a minor-league deal with the Mets or another organization during the upcoming offseason.