The Astros outrighted Ortega (elbow) on Monday and he elected free agency, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ortega signed a one-year contract with Houston in March, but he never pitched a single inning during the 2024 regular season. He underwent surgery in March to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, and he had a follow-up procedure in late June to remove a bone spur from the same elbow. If Ortega does catch on with another team, it's unclear whether he'll be available to pitch for the start of spring training.