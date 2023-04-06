Narvaez was diagnosed with a medium-to-high grade strain of his left calf Thursday and is expected to be sidelined 8-to-9 weeks.

Narvaez suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Brewers and will officially be placed on the injured list ahead of the Mets' home opener Friday versus the Marlins. Francisco Alvarez is already on his way to New York and figures to share time at catcher with Tomas Nido while also drawing starts at DH. If the estimated timeline proves to be accurate, Narvaez won't be an option again before mid-June.