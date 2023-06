The Mets reinstated Narvaez (calf) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Narvaez is finally ready to roll after missing the past two months with a severe calf strain. Francisco Alvarez has seized the Mets' starting catcher job, but Narvaez should still play at least a couple times per week when Alvarez is serving as a designated hitter or receiving a day off.