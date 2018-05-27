Conlon was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Conlon will make his way back to the majors to take Chris Flexen's place in the bullpen. Flexen was optioned to Las Vegas after allowing seven runs (three earned) over two innings of relief Saturday against the Brewers. Conlon will likely find himself throwing in low-leverage relief situations for the Mets.

More News
Our Latest Stories