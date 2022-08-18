Alonso went 1-for-5 with two RBI, one run scored and one stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Braves.

While most of New York's offense on the night came off of extra base hits, Alonso contributed with an RBI base knock in the top of the ninth. He proceeded to steal second base for his third steal of the season, a career high, and came around on a Dan Vogelbach double as the Mets cushioned their lead. The first baseman's two RBI on the night keep him in second place in the majors behind Aaron Judge.