Alonso had X-rays on his right hand come back negative after leaving Tuesday's game against the Padres, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old was struck in the right hand by a pitch during the first inning Tuesday, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Alonso could still need some time to recovery from the issue, so it's unclear whether he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.