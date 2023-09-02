The Mets claimed Battenfield off waivers from the Guardians on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.
Battenfield was sent to Triple-A in May after putting up a 5.19 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 34.2 innings to start the season. He was DFA'd by Cleveland after putting up similar numbers in Triple-A, and he'll now serve as an organizational depth piece for New York.
