Garrett (3-0) was credited with a blown save and a win Friday, allowing two unearned runs on one hit in the sixth inning against the Dodgers. He struck out one.

Two errors in the inning by Joey Wendle, plus a hit by pitch from Garrett, contributed to the Mets coughing up a 4-2 lead, but they reclaimed it for good in the top of the seventh. The 31-year-old right-hander has been outstanding in a long relief role to begin the season, and his 0.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP are supporting by a dazzling 18:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings over five appearances. It's tough to project him for many more wins given his usage, but if Garrett keeps racking up bulk strikeouts with strong ratios, he'll still have fantasy value in deeper formats.