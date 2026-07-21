Mets' Robert Stock: Debuts for Triple-A club

Stock (shoulder) struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks across four innings Saturday in his 2026 debut for Triple-A Syracuse after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

While pitching for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic back in March, Stock experienced shoulder discomfort and was later diagnosed with symptoms consistent with thoracic outlet syndrome. The 36-year-old later underwent surgery to address the condition, and he made rapid progress from a procedure that often entails a 3-to-6-month recovery. He kicked off a rehab assignment June 19 and received the green light to join the Syracuse rotation coming out of the All-Star break after he logged a 2.38 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB in 11.1 innings over his five outings with High-A Brooklyn.