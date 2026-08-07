Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Mets' Robert Stock: Receiving another start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Stock is listed as the Mets' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.

The 36-year-old righty will be awarded another turn through the rotation after he took a loss Sunday, holding the Marlins to one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings in his first big-league start since 2021. The Mets dealt Clay Holmes (fibula) and Freddy Peralta at the trade deadline, and with prospects Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger struggling at Triple-A Syracuse, Stock doesn't appear to be facing any imminent threats for his spot in the rotation.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!