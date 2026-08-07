Mets' Robert Stock: Receiving another start

Stock is listed as the Mets' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.

The 36-year-old righty will be awarded another turn through the rotation after he took a loss Sunday, holding the Marlins to one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings in his first big-league start since 2021. The Mets dealt Clay Holmes (fibula) and Freddy Peralta at the trade deadline, and with prospects Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger struggling at Triple-A Syracuse, Stock doesn't appear to be facing any imminent threats for his spot in the rotation.