The Mets are planning to begin a rotation with Mauricio at Triple-A Syracuse in which he will play second base, shortstop and third base, probably twice a week at each position, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mauricio has made 41 starts at second, 26 in left field and 25 at shortstop so far this season, but he has yet to appear at third base. He will soon get reps at the hot corner as the Mets move him away from outfield duties and get him familiar at a position of need at the major-league level. Overall, the 22-year-old is batting .289/.338/.479 with 16 homers and 19 steals in 97 games with Syracuse this season.