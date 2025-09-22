Mauricio has just six plate appearances in September, going 1-for-5 with a single and a walk.

The 24-year-old infielder disappeared from the second base/third base mix down the stretch, while Brett Baty and Mark Vientos took on near-everyday roles. Per Tim Britton of The Athletic, Mauricio remained on the big-league roster rather than being swapped out for a player that manager Carlos Mendoza might have been more willing to use to preserve his final minor-league option for 2026 -- had he spent three more days on a minor-league roster, the option would have been burned. Through 58 games this year for the Mets, Mauricio is slashing .231/.293/.381 with six homers and four steals, but he still appears to be part of the organization's long-term plans.