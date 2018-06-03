Mets' Scott Copeland: Clears waivers
Copeland was assigned to Double-A Binghamton on Sunday after he cleared waivers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Copeland didn't draw much interest after being designated for assignment Friday, so he'll head down to the Mets' minor-league system. In one appearance at the major-league level, he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and recorded two strikeouts.
