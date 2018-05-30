Copeland will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Wednesday's game against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Copeland made one start at Triple-A this season, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks across six innings. His only big-league action came in 2015 with Toronto, when he posted a 6.46 ERA with six strikeouts through 15.1 innings.

