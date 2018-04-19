The Mets signed Copeland to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Copeland will likely report to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he and the newly signed Vance Worley will presumably vie for the rotation spot vacated by A.J. Griffin, who was cut loose earlier this week. The 30-year-old Copeland spent the entire 2017 campaign at Triple-A New Orleans in the Miami organization, accruing a 4.97 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 118:53 K:BB over 137.2 innings.