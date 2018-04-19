Mets' Scott Copeland: Gets minors deal with Mets
The Mets signed Copeland to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Copeland will likely report to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he and the newly signed Vance Worley will presumably vie for the rotation spot vacated by A.J. Griffin, who was cut loose earlier this week. The 30-year-old Copeland spent the entire 2017 campaign at Triple-A New Orleans in the Miami organization, accruing a 4.97 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 118:53 K:BB over 137.2 innings.
More News
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...