Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters before their game against the Giants that Marte (neck) could be available off the bench for Friday's game, and he could return to the starting lineup Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte is missing another game due to neck stiffness against the Giants on Friday, but it sounds like this is more precautionary than serious injury. If he's not able to return in those next two days it shouldn't be much longer before Marte is patrolling right field for the Mets, assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery.