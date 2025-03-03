Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Marte (knee) should get into games in "the next few days," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's yet to be determined whether it will come in a Grapefruit League contest or a minor-league game, but either way it's a good sign for Marte's progression from right knee soreness. The veteran outfielder has been battling soreness in his right knee off and on since at least last summer. Marte is expected to be ready for Opening Day and is projected to serve in a short-side platoon at designated hitter.