Mart (quadriceps), who is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, said he feels good and doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

It was reported earlier Wednesday that Marte was likely to be placed on the injured list after leaving Tuesday's game with left quad tightness, but it appears that is no longer the case. The 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day and will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time.