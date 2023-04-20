Marte (neck) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Marte made an early exit from Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers due to neck stiffness and will grab some rest and treatment during Thursday's series opener versus San Francisco. Jeff McNeil is in right field and Luis Guillorme will get a start at second base.
