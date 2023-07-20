Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to July 17, due to migraines, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte tried some pregame baseball activities prior to the Mets' series finale Thursday afternoon against the White Sox was apparently still feeling off. A string of migraine headaches is what has kept him out of action all week, and now he'll remain sidelined through at least next Thursday. Mark Canha should draw the majority of the work in right field in Marte's absence.