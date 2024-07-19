Marte (knee) played catch and hit off a tee Friday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have been taking it slow with Marte, who's been tending to a right knee contusion since June 22. He's finally began participating in baseball activities, but the Mets will continue to ease him into more action and monitor his pain level moving forward. A timetable for Marte's return has yet to be established.