Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

He had some trouble communicating in the outfield with Brandon Nimmo, resulting in multiple potential outs turning into extra-base hits for Washington, but Marte did his best to balance that out on offense. The 34-year-old has four multi-hit performances in the last seven games, batting .357 (10-for-28) over that stretch and pushing his slash line on the season up to .243/.304/.294 with one homer, 11 steals, 10 RBI and 14 runs through 37 contests.