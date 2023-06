Marte went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

The outfielder produced the Mets' only run of the night in the fourth inning, hitting a leadoff single before stealing his 21st base of the year and then advancing to third on William Contreras' throwing error to set up a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly. Marte is closing out June in fine fashion, batting .294 (20-for-68) over his last 16 games with one homer, four stolen bases, seven RBI and 12 runs.