Marte (groin) will accompany the Mets on their road trip to Miami this week, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

While there's still no guarantee the outfielder will play again in 2023, the Mets remain optimistic Marte will be cleared before the end of September. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since early August due to a groin strain that could be connected to the core muscle surgery he underwent in November 2022, and his career-worst .625 OPS through 86 games this season also suggests he hasn't been fully healthy all year. With two years and over $40 million left on his contract, the Mets have to be hoping he's able to rebound in 2024.