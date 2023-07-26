Mets manager Buck Showalter announced that Marte (migraines) will not be activated from the injured list when first eligible Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte has been doing pregame drills without issue over the last few days after landing on the IL last week due to recurring migraine headaches, but he's expecting a child soon and will miss at least a portion of the Mets' upcoming four-game series against the Nationals, which begins Thursday night in Queens. Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil continue to share starts in right field.