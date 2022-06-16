Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to forearm, which was hit by a 97-mph sinker in Wednesday's 10-2 loss. X-rays have cleared Marte of any structural damage, but the outfielder relayed Thursday that he still "felt a little limited" and "a little tight" in his ability to swing, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. Assuming Marte feels better during batting practice Friday, he should re-enter the Mets' starting nine against Miami.