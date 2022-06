Marte (wrist) was diagnosed with a bruise after having X-rays come back negative, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old was struck in the right wrist by a 97-mph pitch during Wednesday's matchup with Milwaukee, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Marte is considered day-to-day, and it's unclear if he'll be available for Thursday's series finale versus the Brewers.