Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Chris Beck, who was claimed off waivers Wednesday. The 27-year-old has fared well in the majors this season, allowing just one run through 4.1 innings while recording four strikeouts. Peterson should be back with the big club the next time additional bullpen help is needed.

