Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on ThursdayAnthony DiComo of MLB.com

The move was made to clear a roster spot for Steven Matz, who was activated off the disabled list to start Game 2 of Thursday's twin bill. Peterson coughed up four runs in 2.0 innings in his lone appearance after being recalled earlier in the week. He figures to be an option in the Mets bullpen once rosters expand.

