Megill was diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis Sunday after undergoing an MRI, and he will be shut down from throwing for a few days before being re-evaluated, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Megill landed on the shelf with biceps inflammation earlier Sunday, but the injury has now been clarified following the MRI. The right-hander will remain without a clear timeline for his return until he's cleared to begin throwing again.