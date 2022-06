Manager Buck Showalter said Megill (biceps) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Angels, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Megill has been on the shelf with right biceps tendinitis for the past month, but he'll rejoin the Mets' starting rotation Friday in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old threw 3.2 innings during his lone rehab outing in the minors, so he'll likely have some workload restrictions in his first start back from the injured list.