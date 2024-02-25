Megill gave up a run on two hits and struck out three over two innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

After a shaky first inning that saw him plunk Brendan Donovan to lead off the game before uncorking a wild pitch, Megill breezed through a 1-2-3 second frame. The right-hander came into camp looking to win the Mets' No. 5 starter role, but Kodai Senga's shoulder strain has opened up a second spot in the Opening Day rotation. Megill endured a rough 2023, but he worked on adding a splitter to his arsenal in the offseason and could offer more strikeout upside than the likes of Joey Lucchesi and Jose Butto, his main competition in the rotation battle.