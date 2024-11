Taylor will be sidelined two months following hernia surgery on Oct. 30 and surgery Thursday to remove a loose body from his right elbow.

It's unclear when Taylor suffered the injuries. While the rehab will interrupt his offseason workout routine, Taylor should be ready to go for the start of spring training. The 30-year-old tentatively appears in line to start in center field for the Mets next season, although that could certainly change based on offseason additions.