Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Heel surgery delayed

Cespedes' second heel surgery has been delayed, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes was originally scheduled to go under the knife Tuesday, but the surgery was delayed due to a scheduling conflict. The veteran outfielder is still scheduled to undergo the procedure before the end of the month, keeping him on track to begin baseball activities around the end of February or beginning of March. Cespedes isn't expected to be able to run at that point, however, so he likely won't be ready for the start of spring training. Look for his status to be updated as he progresses in his post-surgery rehab program.

