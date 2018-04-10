Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Playing through illness

Cespedes went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's 4-2 win over the Marlins, and manager Mickey Callaway acknowledged after the game that the outfielder has been playing through flu-like symptoms, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "He feels good enough to play," Callaway said. "He wasn't hesitating ... so he's going to go out there and play."

Cespedes has still been contributing despite being less than 100 percent -- he drove in the winning run in the 12th inning Sunday with a single, and threw out Braxton Lee at second base Monday when the speedy Marlin tried to stretch a single into a double -- but he's now 1-for-15 over the last three games with eight strikeouts, and in fact he's struck out multiple times in five straight contests. DFS players should shy away from rostering Cespedes until he shows he's shaken off this bug.