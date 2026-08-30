Thornton allowed two runs on six hits and a hit batsman while striking out five and walking none over five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Sunday.

Thornton gave up a solo home run to Jeremy Pena just three pitches into the game, but he didn't let things spiral from there. Over six outings in August, Thornton surrendered just 13 runs (12 earned) across 31.2 innings while posting a 23:7 K:BB. He's at a 2.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB through 61.1 innings over his first 11 big-league starts. The 24-year-old southpaw's next outing is projected to be at home versus the Giants.