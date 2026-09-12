Thornton (4-5) earned the win over the Yankees on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Thornton was pounded by San Francisco for a career-worst six runs over five innings in his previous start, but the rookie showed poise by rebounding with a strong effort against the Mets' crosstown rivals. The left-hander was efficient in needing just 81 pitches (61 strikes) to complete seven frames, and he picked up his seventh quality start in his 13th big-league outing. Thornton has been impressive during his inaugural MLB campaign, posting a 3.44 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB through 73.1 innings.