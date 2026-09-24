Thornton (5-6) took the loss Thursday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out four.

Thornton managed to hold the Rangers scoreless after giving up a two-run homer to Josh Jung in the first inning, though the Mets' offense failed to provide enough support in an eventual 3-1 defeat. Still, the rookie southpaw was solid to close out the season, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in five of his final six outings. Thornton looks to have solidified his spot in New York's 2027 rotation after posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63:18 K:BB across 15 major-league starts (84.1 innings) this year.