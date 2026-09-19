Thornton (5-5) earned the win against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

Thornton was handed an early three-run lead by his Mets teammates, and he proceeded to toss a quality start on only 87 pitches (59 strikes). The 24-year-old southpaw has given up two runs or less in four of his last five outings and now sits at a 3.40 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 79.1 innings. Thornton made his major-league debut May 20 and has 13 big-league appearances under his belt. His next start, tentatively lined up for next week on the road against the Rangers, figures to be his final outing of the 2026 season.

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