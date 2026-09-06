Thornton (3-5) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

In total, five of the hits off the rookie left-hander went for extra bases, with Rafael Devers and Christian Koss each taking him deep twice. Thornton still managed to complete five frames for the sixth straight start, taking a little pressure off the Mets' bullpen, and during that stretch he's produced a 4.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB over 32 innings while serving up eight homers. He'll try to keep the ball in the yard in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in a Subway Series against the Yankees.