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Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Drawing start Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez will start Friday's game against the Padres, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

He's taking the rotation spot vacated by the injured Jake Irvin (shoulder). Alvarez has been terrific in a long-relief role so far for the Nationals, contributing a 2.84 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings. The left-hander hasn't thrown more than 56 pitches in any of his relief outings this month but exceeded 90 pitches on two occasions at Triple-A Rochester in early May, so Alvarez should be capable of providing some length.

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